The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) Authority has appointed Controller Shuaib Ayodeji Danmairomu as the new Controller of Corrections in the Kwara state command.

The appointment of Danmairomu by the Controller General of Corrections, Haliru Nababa, followed the demise of the former Controller, Late Adeyinka Adebayo Oyun, who died suddenly in office on May 25, 2024.

In a statement issued in Ilorin on Tuesday, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the state command of the NCS, Adegbulugbe Philip Olumide, said that Danmairomu was the Controller of Corrections in charge of Custody at the national headquarters office in Abuja.

“Controller Shuaib Danmairomu hails from Balogun Fulani Ward, in Ilorin South Local Government Area of Kwara State.

“He is a graduate of the University of Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State. He has served in various capacities in the service.

“He assumed duty on Monday, June 3, 2024, as the fourth substantive Controller of Corrections in the state since the change in the vocabulary of the service to the NCS.

“He is happily married and blessed with loving children”.