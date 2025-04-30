Kukah commends Gov Uba Sani for stabilizing Kaduna

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Dioceses, Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah, has commended Governor Uba Sani for his efforts in stabilizing Kaduna State, given its strategic importance in the country.

Bishop Kukah who is also the Pro-Chancellor of Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia, praised the Governor for going beyond the call of duty in making the varsity a reality.

The Bishop gave these accolades when he and members of the university’s management paid a courtesy call on Governor Uba Sani at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House.

The Pro-Chancellor disclosed that the Vice Chancellor, Professor Barnabas Qurix, has been visited relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies of Government to facilitate the commencement of academic session.

Kukah who said that the Federal University of Applied Science has built on the pioneering efforts of the former NOK University, promised that it will be one of the best in the country

According to him, the university will commence academic session in September but it has a few challenges that that will require the intervention of Kaduna State.

The clergyman said that the university will need more infrastructure in the coming years and for this reason, it requires more land for expansion, adding that the school will also require access road.

The Pro Chancellor also said that the Federal University of Applied Sciences will require utility vehicles and adequate security.

Responding, Governor Uba Sani said that he has been working closely with Bishop Kukah on not just the University but on a number of issues, adding that the clergyman has been a pillar of support.

According to the Governor, his doors are always open as he reiterated his commitment to deepen consultation amongst the diverse people of Kaduna State, irrespective of their ethno-religious or party affiliations.

He said that his developmental strides in Kaduna State was made possible because of the prevailing peace, adding that there has never been any ethnic or religious crisis since he assumed office about two years ago.

The Governor also argued that peace was achieved because of his administration’s policy of taking development to every part of the state, irrespective of whether or not the area voted for him.

Governor Uba Sani disclosed that the Minister of Education promised that funds will be made available to the Federal University of Applied Sciences Kachia through TETFUND.

He also promised to give the university more land, adding that the Managing Director of Kaduna State Roads Agency(KADRA) will assess the access road to the school for necessary action.

On security, Governor Uba Sani noted that although there are a lot military formations in Kachia, he will collaborate with the Chief of Defence Staff to strengthen security.

The Governor promised to sit down with members of his administration on the issue of utility vehicles.