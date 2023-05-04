The 2022 KPMG Nigeria Banking Industry Customer Experience survey result listed Polaris Bank ‘as the most improved Bank under retail segment moving up five places to sixth position and 3rd under SME segment’, with the Bank showing significant improvement in customer ratings.

Many customers have praised the Bank for its personalized service, proactive approach to problem-solving, and faster turnaround times.

According to the survey, the Bank significantly improved its mobile banking propositions. Customers say that onboarding and the payments experience have also improved.

Businesses also rated Polaris Bank highly for the quality of its payment solutions and, importantly, the timeliness of resolving POS-related complaints.

Polaris Bank (in third place) was the other new entrant in the top five, amongst Sterling Bank, Wema Bank, and Zenith Bank. POS-related issues such as timeliness of settlements and resolution of disputes were some of the most critical measures for SMEs this year. GTBank emerged as the leading Bank in the SME segment

Polaris Bank’s award-winning Digital Bank, VULTe has been a game changer, making life seamless for personalized and business offerings. Between October 2022 and February 2023, over N1.5 billion in loans have been disbursed through VULTe to individuals and SMEs to aid personal and business growth in the country.

Polaris Bank’s digital platform VULTe, also achieved an impressive uptime ratio, enabling seamless transactions for its users. This performance has surpassed its competitors and earned recognition from the Nigerian Interbank Settlement Systems (NIBBS).

In particular, during the recent currency redesign program, which aimed to support the cashless policy in Nigeria, VULTe demonstrated exceptional reliability. During a business call with the Bank’s management, NIBBS conveyed its appreciation for VULTe’s excellent performance during this challenging period

“Polaris Bank has made significant improvements in its digital banking platform, VULTe allowing customers to access their accounts, make transactions, and manage their finances more conveniently and seamlessly.

This has been particularly great, which I found most useful especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, as many customers I know have had to rely on the digital Bank to conduct their daily transactions”, Chibuzor Nwachukwu, a top civil servant in Abuja testified.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





5 easy steps to check your 2023 UTME results

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released first batch of results for all candidates who participated in…

OFFCUT: ‘You only took us from top to bottom’, Nigerians reply Buhari

Nigerians have replied Buhari on his statement concerning fulfilling the change he…

‘I was born blind’, singer Chidinma opens up on her miraculous healing

Popular singer Chidinma Ekile has opened up about her childhood and how she was…

2023 elections: What to expect in Kogi, Edo, Imo — Primate Ayodele

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has predicted the outcomes of governorship elections coming up in…

How Lionel Messi received news of suspension before returning to PSG

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Sporting Advisor, Luís Campos, called Lionel Messi on Monday evening to inform him of his suspension and…

The passing of Peter Enahoro

ON April 24, Peter Osajele Aizejoeobor Enahoro, the iconic, remarkable journalist and former editor of the original Daily Times of Nigeria and…