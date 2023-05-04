The decomposing body of a nursing mother, Mrs Kehinde Jibril, abducted by suspected kidnappers at Ago-Oja town in the Asa local government area of Kwara state, has been discovered.

Sources in the rural agrarian town said that the corpse was found on Thursday along Ojoku road in the Ago-Oja axis after frantic efforts to locate and rescue her from her abductors had turned fruitless.

It is recalled that Kehinde Jibril was abducted two days before the last Eidel-fitr celebrations at her husband’s residence in Ago-Oja.

The kidnappers, who had initially targeted her husband, said to be a cattle dealer, abducted the wife because the husband was not at home when the kidnappers came calling.

Another victim abducted alongside Mrs Kehinde on the same day in the same town, Oriyomi Babatunde, was also injured during the abduction and later died in the hospital where he was taken for treatment.

Kehinde had since been buried according to Islamic rite at Ago- Oja town.

It was gathered that the family of the deceased had made part payment of the ransom demanded by the kidnappers.

The traditional chief of Ago-Oja town, Baale Daudu Arolu, confirmed the discovery of the corpse and burial of Kehinde in a telephone interview.

Sources close to the family of the deceased disclosed that the latest part payment of N6mllion, demanded by the kidnappers, was allegedly delivered before the discovery of the nursing mother’s corpse.

The kidnappers had last Friday reportedly directed the family of the deceased to bring ransom for her release to Eiyekonrin town and later to Ogbomoso in Oyo State, but they could not be located.

