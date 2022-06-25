Kogi West Senatorial APC standard-bearer, Karimi commends Gov Bello, Kogi Assembly for passage of Autonomy Bill

The Kogi West APC Senatorial District standard-bearer, Hon. Sunday Karimi has expressed appreciation to the Leadership of the Kogi State House of Assembly for the passage of the Local Government Autonomy Bill.

The APC flagbearer made the appreciation following the passage of the bill by the State House of Assembly, said the passage is an eloquent testimony that the Assembly is working for the people.

Hon. Karimi expressed happiness that the State Assembly has once again shown that it is listening to the yearning and aspiration of people at the grassroots, and expressed appreciation that the current Assembly has equally made history by making laws that would help check rural-urban migration.

Hon. Karimi equally thanked Gov. Yahaya Bello for the laudable and people-orientated bill and described his enthusiasm to have the bill passed as a practical demonstration that he has compassion, love and above all is passionate about the wellbeing of the people at the grassroots and living in the Local Government.

Hon. Karimi said while in the National Assembly in the past, he has always been a strong advocate of Local Government Autonomy, assured that if elected issues that would improve the wellbeing of the local government would be his priorities.

Hon. Karimi equally called on other states in the federation yet to pass the bill to emulate the Kogi State House of Assembly by expediting action on the passage of the Local Government Autonomy Bill.

The APC flagbearer congratulated NULGE, workers in the 21 Local Government Areas of Kogi State for the autonomy bill, assured that when passed into law, it would significantly improve the welfare of workers, check rural-urban drift and curb insecurity bedevilling the country.

