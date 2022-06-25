NCC sensitizes Kogi community on emerging technologies service

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has sensitized the people of the Koto Karfe community in Kogi State on the emerging technologies services and benefits.

The Assistant Zonal Director, Operation, Nigerian Communications Commission Mallam Lamido Umar said they were in Koto Karfe in Kogi Local government Area of Kogi State

to sensitise the people on the emerging technologies services and beneficiaries.

He reiterated its commitment to continue to partner with the federal government to combat the spate of insecurity ravaging some parts of the country.

Umar explained that NCC was not folding it hands on the service providers in the area of the buying, selling and registration of sim cards by preventing criminal elements from using the cards to perpetrate evils in the country.

He pointed out that on several occasions the NCC has mopped up sim cards particularly already registered before sales, noting such sim cards are very dangerous to buy because the consequence may be grave if anything happens.

He, therefore, advised the general public not to buy already registered sim cards, stressing that they should ensure they registered the sims bought by them.

Lamido Umar who represented the Director Zonal Operations, Amina Shehu stated that the NCC is poise to ensure that the public is kept informed of happenings in the telecom sphere the commission deems it fit to educate the public on the emerging technologies in the telecom industry.

The Nigerian Communications Commission is responsible for amongst other issues, creating the enabling environment for competition amongst operators in the telecom industry, hence ensuring that consumers get value for their money interns of quantitative and efficient telecommunication services.

He pointed out that the emerging technologies in simple terms are the new technologies or an improvement of existing technology, adding that it is a form 9f transformation that impacts the socio-economic development of the nation.





