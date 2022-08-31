Kogi to generate N4b as revenue from matrimonial law annually ― NGO

The Kogi State Government will generate not less than N4 billion annually as revenue if the Matrimonial Bill is passed into law according to non-governmental organisations.

Mr John Amabi the Executive Director of Foundation for Enhancement and Promotion of Family Life made the assertion in an Agenda Media Review of Matrimonial Bill for Kogi at NUJ Secretariat Lokoja.

He said that the bill which is awaiting third reading at the Kogi House of Assembly would not only help generate revenue for the state but would bring about peace and harmony in homes as well as security in communities.

He described as very unfortunate the lack of one standard for marriage processing in Nigeria as the government left everything in the hands of religions and traditions.

The executive director also said that the bill would go a long way in checkmating divorce.

“We believe that once this matrimonial bill is passed into law in Kogi it will help instil the desired morals in homes and the society in general as well as create a peaceful and secure atmosphere.

“It is a fact that when there is peace and security in homes and communities the society will indeed be better in terms of development. Besides, it s estimated that each of the 21 local government areas of the state can generate more than N2 million as revenue annually from the processes involving marriage,” he stated.

Amabi expressed concern about the delay in the passage of the 2020 bill which he said was largely due to a lack of funds to facilitate its passage.

The executive director called on the state government, the legislators and stakeholders to support the organisation to ensure that the bill is passed into law for the growth and development of Kogi state.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE