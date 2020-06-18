Kogi poly rector laments over abandoned projects

The rector, Kogi State Polytechnic, Dr Usman Ogbo, is displeased with the high rate of TETFund (Tertiary Education Trust Fund) projects abandoned in the institution, calling on the contractors to ensure that projects are executed according to specification.

Speaking during the opening of bidding for seven TETFund projects at the council’s boardroom in the polytechnic on Wednesday, Dr Ogbo said eight TETFund projects had been abandoned in the three campuses of the institution for up to ten years, and that the situation is unacceptable to the new man`“I wonder why a contractor will take money having bid and won contracts and refuse to the complete the projects. If you visit our campus in Osara, Itakpe and the main campus in Lokoja, abandoned projects litter the campuses and some have remained abandoned for nine to ten years and several million of naira has been sunk into the projects,” he lamented.

Speaking on the hostels renovation project that has been abandoned for four years, Ogbo disclosed that the polytechnic had partnered with Zenith Bank under its Public Private Partnership (PPP) to complete the renovation in the interest of students who have been operating off-campus.

He said the polytechnic clinic would be expanded to 30 beds to serve students, staff and the host community, adding that the new management would leave no stone unturned in its efforts to transform the institution.

