COVID-19: Media academy organises free virtual career talk for SS3 students, school leavers

TO support the government and contribute to the educational development of youths during the ongoing COVID-19 period that has caused a lockdown of the Nigerian education sector, a media training outfit based in Ibadan, Oyo State, TNM Media Academy, has organised an online career talk for SSS3 students and school leavers looking forward to gaining admission into tertiary institutions.

The free personal development and life skill training programme, slated to hold on Zoom on Saturday, 27 June, is the second edition of the academy’s initiative tagged ‘Learn from Experts’ in this stay-at-home period for students.

The programme is expected to feature head of the Department of Mass Communication, Fountain University, Osogbo, Mr Kamoru Salaudeen, and the provost of TNM Media Academy, Mr AbdulRasaq AbdulGaneey, who will be speaking on ‘Examination Success Strategies and Career Choice’ and ‘Becoming the Young Broadcaster’, respectively.

According to the provost, Mr AbdulGaneey, popularly known as Mr GRA, the academy has the approval of the Board for Technical and Vocational Education (BOTAVED) in Oyo State to offer certificate training in broadcast production and presentation to candidates who are willing to be on-air personalities (OAPs) and trained public speakers.

“We envision a world-class media academy relevant to the needs of all categories of people, no matter what they do, by refining talents through innovative, practical training.

“The academy is an intervention programme to rescue our nation from the threat of idle youths as a result of mass unemployment. Definitely, this programme will fast-track Nigeria’s motion on the ladder of sustainable development goals (SDGs) by converting our youth population to demographic dividend through talent development leading to economic empowerment and self-employment,” AbdulGaneey added.

