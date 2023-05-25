The Kogi State Police Command has reiterated the ban on the use of covered number plates, sirens and revolving lights by unauthorized vehicles across the State.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP William Ovye Aya, disclosed this in a statement made available on Thursday to newsmen.

Aya, who quoted the Kogi State Commissioner of Police Akeem Yusuf, stated that the order became necessary following intelligence that some people hide under that guise to carry out criminal activities, which constitute security threats to the State.

Aya further disclosed that the covering of vehicle number plates amounts to a clear breach of the road traffic Act and other relevant laws of the land.

According to him, this act has led to an increase in criminal activities, engendered an atmosphere of lawlessness and concealed perpetrators of crime.

The statement reads in parts, “The situation has become an impediment in checkmating crime and criminality in the State by the security agents.

“The Commissioner of Police has therefore warned the general public to comply with this order as the Police in the State will commence the clamp down and impounding of such Vehicles and prosecution of offenders after the expiration of two weeks from today, Thursday 25th May 2023.

“The two weeks period is to give Vehicle owners more time to register their Vehicles, remove the covered number plates and replace the defaced number plates and other relevant documents.”

The statement reiterated the Command’s determination to continue with its robust working relationship with other security agencies in the State to ensure the safety of lives and property.

