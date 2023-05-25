Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, on Wednesday, approved the appointment of HRM Oba Dr Francis Olushola Alao as Chancellor of the State University of Medical and Applied Sciences (SUMAS) Igbo-Eno, Enugu State.

Governor Ugwuanyi, who is the Visitor of the university also approved the appointment of Msgr. Prof. Obiora Francis Ike as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council of the SUMAS.

In a statement by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, the appointments were pursuant to Sections 1 and 2 of the First Schedule to State University of Medical and Applied Sciences (SUMAS), Igbo-Eno Law, Laws of Enugu State, No. 1, 2022.

Prof. Ortuanya said the appointments were with effect from Monday, May 22, 2023.

