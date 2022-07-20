Kogi police command keeps mum over reported kidnap of 10 policemen

The Kogi State Police Command is yet to speak on the kidnapping of 10 police officers returning from the Osun governorship election.

The Nasarawa State Police Command had on Sunday, 17th July, reported that ten officers were kidnapped by gunmen on their way back from election duty in Osun State.

A police source stated that the officers were kidnapped at Obajana, in Kogi, on Sunday.

“On 17th July 2022, at about 11:05 am, information was received from the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Obajana, that gunshots were heard along the New By-Pass Road, close to Trailer Park, PTI Obajana.

“The DPO immediately mobilized patrol teams to the scene, where they met a white 18-seater bus with the registration number, GWA 295 YR, driven by Usman Abdullah with six other passengers.

“The seven persons identified themselves as officers from Nasarawa State Police Command returning from the Osun governorship election.

“They narrated that their vehicle developed a mechanical fault, and while trying to fix the vehicle, armed men emerged from the bush and kidnapped ten officers,” he added.

Meanwhile, when Tribune Online called on the Kogi State Police Command Public Relations Officer, William Ayah on Wednesday to confirm the incident, he said he will get back to our correspondent.

SP William Ayah also disclosed to our correspondent that a video treading that some passengers were kidnapped in Kogi State was not true.

He said that incident never took place in Kogi State territory.

However, one of the top police officers of command confirmed the incident but he said the incident is a national issue and that there was a directive from the Police Force Headquarters in Abuja that the force headquarters police public relations officer will issue a statement to that effect.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs





Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.Kogi police command keeps Kogi police command keeps

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.Kogi police command keeps Kogi police command keeps

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP