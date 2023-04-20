On Thursday, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) presented certificates of return to members of the Niger State House of Assembly elected under the platform of the All Progressive Congress TV (APC).

The legislators-elect were victorious in the just concluded supplementary polls held in the Four Local Government Areas of the state.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner for Niger State, Alhaji Ahmed Yishau Garki, commended the state legislators for their resounding victory and urged them to extend a hand of sportsmanship to the losers. Garki emphasized the importance of working together for the growth and development of the state.

“In any contest, there must be a winner and a loser. Therefore, I urged you to extend hands of sportsmanship to the losers so that together, you can contribute your quotas to the growth and development of the state,” he said.

Garki also encouraged the members-elect to be magnanimous in victory and prayed to Allah to grant them wisdom and courage to enact legislation that would positively impact people’s lives.

The Commissioner of Police, Niger State Command, CP Ogundele Joshau Oyodeji, assured the politicians and electorates that the security agents provided a conducive atmosphere for everyone irrespective of their political affiliations before, during, and after the recently concluded general elections.

CP Oyodeji noted that no complaints were lodged since the polls were completed. He further explained that the state police command ensured that every problem that emanated from the election process was given utmost attention.

According to him, despite the initial fear that the election might not hold in some parts of the state due to armed banditry activities, the polls were hitch-free due to the professionalism displayed by security personnel during the polls.

Hon. Mohammed Isah Etsu Agaie, a former Local Government Chairman, spoke on behalf of his colleagues, thanking INEC’s management and staff for successfully conducting the supplementary polls in the Four Local Government Areas of the state.

He also lauded the security personnel, particularly the police operatives, for their professionalism during the polls.

Etsu Agaie assured the people of Niger State that the 10th Assembly would enact legislation that would improve the growth and development of the state.





He emphasized the importance of supporting the Governor-elect to enable him to perform optimally. “The newly elected members must support the Governor-elect in order to enable him to perform optimally,” he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

SPOTLIGHT: Agboola Joshua, the youngest certified cloud practitioner in Africa

Agboola Joshua is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Joshfortech. At age 6, Joshua started…

My experience at Isale Eko birthed ‘Gangs of Lagos’ —Osiberu

The Director and Producer of Gangs of Lagos, Jade Osiberu, has explained that her experience at Isale Eko, while shooting another movie called…

The secret of my great health at 95 —Pa Ayo Adebanjo

Afenifere leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, turned 95 during the week. In this interview by Deputy Editor, SAM NWAOKO, Chief Adebanjo speaks for the first time on…

OFFCUT: Netizens share interesting experiences on how they met their spouse

In the reactions gathered by Tribune Online through a post that reached over 100,000 social media users, netizens shared their beautiful experiences on…

See sports stars who paid heavily for divorce

Although rumours of an impossible settlement between PSG and Morocco star Achraf Hakimi and his wife have gone viral here are…

Cashless policy: Restoring public confidence in the banking industry

THESE are definitely not the best of times for the banking sector or the Nigerian economy and Nigerians in…