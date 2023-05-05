The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has affirmed the candidature of its governorship candidate in Kogi, Dr Saliu Musa as the authentic party candidate for the November governorship polls.

The party, in a release made available to Saturday Tribune in Abuja on Friday, by its national publicity secretary Dr Agbo Major said Saliu Musa together with its running mate, Tanimu Idris, won the governorship primary election in Lokoja, the state capital and which was duly monitored by the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The release titled, Kogi Governorship: “Dr Mubarak Musa Saliu Is The Authentic NNPP Governorship Candidate”, read, “Dr Mubarak Saliu Musa is the authentic New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) governorship candidate for Kogi State with Tanimu Idris as running mate.

“Dr Musa won the party’s governorship primary election in Lokoja, Kogi State which was duly monitored by the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and was issued the NNPP certificate of return.

“The national leadership of the party, Kogi State Chapter and stakeholders in the quest for a better Kogi State are all in support of Dr Musa’s candidature and have been campaigning vigorously for him and his running mate, Tanimu Idris to win the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the State as the party did in Kano State recently.

“A man of enormous intellectual capacity, honour and integrity, Dr Mubarak Saliu Musa is the most credible and competent candidate for governor of Kogi State.

“NNPP dissociates itself from any other person claiming to be the party’s governorship candidate in the State and warns the impostor to desist from his campaign of calumny forthwith or face the full weight of the law as there is no faction in our great party.

“As a grassroots political party, NNPP is strongly determined to win the Kogi State governorship poll and will not tolerate any distraction in the patriotic zeal to transform the state to a modern industrial one and deliver dividends of democracy to the long-suffering and marginalized people.

“NNPP therefore urges the good people of Kogi to vigorously support, campaign and elect Dr Mubarak as the next governor of Kogi state come November 2023.”

