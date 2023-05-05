The Police High Command on Friday disclosed that suspended Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa-Ari, who has been in custody for interrogations in the course of investigations into allegations of impropriety during the supplementary gubernatorial pools in the state, has been granted administrative bail.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Friday by the Force Public Relations Officer, FPRO CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi’

According to the statement, the embattled REC “is expected to report at the Police Headquarters every weekday while investigations are ongoing on the matter”

The statement reads, “the Nigeria Police Force hereby confirms that Barr. Hudu Yunusa-Ari, the Suspended Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), who has been in custody for interrogations by the police in the course of investigations into allegations of impropriety during the supplementary gubernatorial pools in the state, has been granted administrative bail by the Police while investigations subsist.

“He is expected to report at the Police Headquarters every weekday while investigations are ongoing on the matter.

It was however gathered by our Correspondent that two top INEC officials and others being detained along with the REC were also granted administrative bails.

According to a source, their International passports were seized as part of the preconditions for their administrative bail while their movements have been restricted to the Federal Capital Abuja.

The affected INEC officials, including Yunusa-Ari, were grilled by the Police Election Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation Team headed by the Assistant Inspector-General of Police and head of Interpol, Nigeria, AIG Garba Umar, and other members of the Police Management Team, including the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba.

