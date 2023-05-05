Lagos State chapter of Labour Party (LP) has reiterated its recognition, support and loyalty to Barrister Julius Abure as the authentic National Chairman of the party, as it condemned the suspension carried out by the National Working Committee (NWC) led by Lamidi Apapa, describing the body as “illegally contrived.”

LP Chairman in the state, Pastor Dayo Ekong, said this on Friday in a release titled: “The joke of a suspension,” a copy of which was made available to newsmen by the party’s spokesperson, Mrs. Olubunmi Odesanya, wondering how it was possible for an illegally contrived NWC to suspend principal officers, 34 State Chairmen and the entire Lagos State EXCO of the Labour Party.

The party chieftain averred that Apapa and his cohorts’ mission was to put out the burning fire of awakened Nigerians, saying that they were out to diminish all the efforts, sacrifices and contributions of all Obidents towards a new Nigeria but would not succeed in their endeavour.

Ekong, while declaring that the Apapa-led group, was falling flat on its faces, quickly noted that notwithstanding a Yoruba adage that says an elder will not be in society and allow things to go wrong, said it was not the case in this regard.

“The group of comedians led by a replica of the famous Papilolo and the latest Lamidi Baba Sala (late Pa Moses Olaiya of the Alawada series of the 70s to the 90s), went against all norms of party politics and the constitution of the party and claimed to have suspended 12 Principal Officers of the party, which as stated above include almost, if not all, the entire Lagos State EXCO of Labour Party at their illegal NEC held in Bauchi on May 3.

“Their NEC meeting in Bauchi is totally fake and unrecognised by the party. Their National Working Committee is illegal,” Pastor Ekong said.

“We have come this far in spite of all the intimidation and suppression. We remain focused on the judiciary. We entertain no distractions. We are reclaiming all our stolen mandates, not just in Lagos Gubernatorial seat and State House of Assembly but across all states affected.

“Our appeal to the teeming members of the Labour Party is to remain calm and steadfast, the macabre dance will soon be over and our party will come out stronger to the shame of the moles and traitors.

“Please let us allow Apapa and his cohorts dance naked in the marketplace for a while, nobody will ever take them serious again after this disgraceful dance,” she added.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE