21 state labour unions in Kogi State have resolved to work for the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the forthcoming November 11 governorship election.

The union leaders and their members gave their resolve to work for the APC candidates on Monday after an address by Comr. Onuh Edoka, who doubles as State Chairman, Steering Committee, Ododo/Joel Labour Support Group.

The Union leadership hinged their resolve to work for the interests of the APC candidate in view of the fact that, as state workers, they have received all the attention regarding their salaries and thus have no reason not to support the APC governorship candidates.

The Union pointed out that, as former workers and labour leaders, the combination of Alhaji Usman Ahmed Ododo and Comr. Joel Salifu Oyibo has thus far acquired the necessary experience needed to protect the interests of workers if elected.

The leadership of the unions, Comr. Onuh Edoka, State Chairman, Steering Committee, Ododo/Joel Labour Support Group, for Comr. Alhaji Ododo Ahmed Usman and Comr. Joel Salifu Oyibo said the mobilisation tour organised to meet with the labour leaders was an idea for the labour movement to have a voice and place in governance.

The immediate past NLC Chairman described the emergence of Alhaji Ododo and Comr. Joel as history made in the state for workers to emerge as governorship and deputy governorship candidates in the state.

Comr. Edoka expressed optimism that the Ododo/Joel ticket will lead Kogi workers out of the challenges faced in the past years by successive administrations.

He said it is a mandate that, if realised, would undoubtedly wipe away and alleviate the struggles workers and labour leaders have faced.

According to Comr. Edoka, a win for Ododo/Joel means labour has taken over Kogi State. He emphasised that politics is about interest, and workers’ welfare should be the paramount interest in the forthcoming election.

Comr. Edoka disclosed that Alhaji Ododo, a former staff member of electricity workers, served as an executive of NUEE in Niger State, and Comr. Joel, who was a classroom teacher, was the state treasurer of NLC and the immediate past chairman of NUT.

He expressed optimism that the interests of workers and labour would no doubt be promoted and protected if elected as governor and deputy, respectively.





Comr. Edoka, who was the immediate past Chairman, Nigerian Labour Congress, Kogi State Council, said the mobilisation tour of the SAC/SEC of the Trade Unions (organised labour in Kogi State) became necessary for the labour movement to have a voice when the next government is formed.

Comr. Edoka described the Ododo Joel support group as a platform established to market the APC candidates who are products of the workers and labour movement.

He said the need for labour to have a sense of belonging in the coming governorship election has become expedient.

While he urged workers in the state not to follow the crowd, he rather said they should own the aspiration by giving them the needed support. Having been privileged to have emerged from the working class, he said they will not disappoint workers.

Comr. Edoka urged the Union leaders to mobilise their members towards participating in the choice of who becomes and forms the next government.

He said the reason for the support group is to promote the agenda of workers, their interests, and their welfare.

While pointing out that, following the Supreme Court ruling that workers can belong to political parties, the support group intends to also present a charter of demand for the next government arising from the mobilisation,

While explaining that the support group is using the platform to solicit votes for the APC governorship candidates, he said it has also drawn up a charter of demand to be presented to the Ododo/Joel joint ticket.

The support group notes that having former workers and labour leaders in government would always provide platforms to agitate and make demands, as well as discuss policies without necessarily having them forced down the throats of labour and workers.

Comr. Edoka urged the labour leaders to help use the opportunity to promote, market, and campaign for the Ododo/Joel ticket, assuring that their emergence would better the interests of workers, particularly since they are coming from the system and will be concerned about workers’ welfare.

Comr. Edoka urged massive support for the APC governorship candidates, pointing out that any government formed outside Ododo/Joel will want to learn the ropes, know the wage bill, and screen workers to ascertain the wage bill.

He expressed assurances that under Ododo/Joel, there will no longer be screening of workers because they have been part of the last processes.

The former NLC Chairman and Steering Committee Chairman said the time has come for labour and civil servants to join forces in determining who sits on the driving force of leadership in the state.

He added that for the force to be recognised, labour and workers should support the APC governorship candidates, urging that they support their own.

21 unions from within the state attended the meeting. As part of the mobilisation, the Ododo Joel Labour Support Group is expected to, in the first instance, interface with 600 people from various unions.

