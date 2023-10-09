Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has called on political appointees to steer clear on the distribution of palliatives items, adding that those with political appointments were not part of the beneficiaries.

The governor stated that the palliatives would go to cushion the effect of subsidy removal for the poor and most vulnerable

While flagging off the commencement of the distribution of 52,000 bags of rice and 52,000 bags of maize, the governor warn on Monday that the palliatives are for the most vulnerable persons in the state and not for any political appointees

According to him, “the distribution exercise said the items have been earmarked only for the poor, as such, journalists, security agencies, and civil servants must not go near the items.”

He also hinted that the elite in the state would not benefit from the palliatives, warning that the state would resist any attempt to divert the items.

Governor Yusuf noted that is the second distribution for 484 wards across the 44 LGS and selected vulnerable groups, adding that the committee was made up of trusted and religious leaders.

“Each ward would receive 400 of 10 kg of rice free with 991,000 maize, Tsangaya and Islamiyya schools and Tory homes, persons with special needs, junior civil servants, widows and orphans will benefit”.

“This gesture will not only alleviate the sufferings of the people but will also help in our fight against hunger in the state.

“You may recall that 30 days ago we commenced the distribution of palliative to the vulnerable in the state where we distributed over 50,000 thousand bags of rice and maize.

“I have already directed that all members of the distribution committee should not benefit from the gesture, adequate arrangements have been made for upward distribution of the palliative to the junior staff of the civil servants , the security, and all relevant stakeholders.”

Yusuf said his administration had concluded an arrangement of providing a monthly allowance to 15,000 people selected from the 44 local government areas of the state to cushion the economic hardship, which includes; widows, people living with disabilities and youths .





Earlier, the chairman of the palliative distribution committee, Dr Baffa Bichi, who doubles as the secretary to the state government, said the federal government has already started providing trucks of food items to Kano state.

Dr. Bichi, however, disclosed that the Governor provided 99 trucks of rice to support the 50 sent by the federal government and procured an additional 72 bags of maize.

While speaking, the Emir of Karaye, Dr Ibrahim Abubakar, applauded the efforts of the Governor for the gesture.

