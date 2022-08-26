Kogi Communal Clashes: Omala council chairman urges Bagana indigenes to return home

The chairman, Omala local government council in Kogi state, Honourable Ibrahim Aboh has appealed to the displaced victims of the Bagana crisis to return home as he has put necessary security in order to guarantee their safety.

The chairman gave the assurance when the committee on the resolution of the lingering Bagana crisis submitted their report to him in Lokoja.

The chairman who commended the committee for their painstaking efforts in proffering solutions to the crisis said that he will study the report with the aim of implementing it for the overall interest of the people.

He lamented the crisis that has taken a toll on the people and their economic lives and urged the belligerents to lay down their arms and embrace peace.

He disclosed that he will set up a review committee to understudy the report in order to make workable input that will permanently resolve the imbroglio.

He assured the people that Governor Yahaya Bello is working assiduously to end the senseless crisis as he had directed the setting up of the committee.

According to him, he is confident in the capacity and integrity of the members of the committee and promise to forward the final report to Governor Yahaya Bello for implementation.

He commended the Ata Igala, Matthew Alaji Oguche Akpa and Ojogba of Ife, Boniface Musa for their positive concern in resolving the over a decade crisis that has destroyed property worth millions of Naira and sources of livelihood of the people.





While presenting the report to the executive chairman, Hon Ibrahim Aboh, the chairman of the committee, Col. Suleiman Babanawa, Rtd commended Governor Yahaya Bello and the chairman, Hon. Ibrahim Aboh for their efforts in the resolution of the crisis.

He noted that while arriving at the conclusion, the committee adopted a proactive methodology to enable her to look at the historical perspective, the legal implications and the natural justice and social economic variable to influence the crisis.

The committee specifically directed the Onu Omagede, Chief Salifu Anyebe and his counterparts at Ihankpe to immediately relocate their palaces to their respective domain and to recognise the constituted traditional institution in the order of hierarchy.

It would be recalled, that the Bagana crisis which started as farmers and herder, snowball into clannish clashes that have reduced the town to a ghost.