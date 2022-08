2023: Owokoniran to Atiku’s allies: Put the past behind, work for him to emerge next president

Allies of Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, have been called upon to put the past behind them and work together to enable the former vice president to emerge as the country’s next president, come the 2023 General Elections.

Southwest PDP Secretary and Coordinating Leader of the movement, Hon. Rahman Owokoniran made the call in Lagos at a parley, which drew 10 representatives each from each of the 57 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs).

This was just as Atiku allies, in a release made available to newsmen by Pastor Kayode Jacobs, on behalf of the Coordinating Council, announced that the movement, to which they belonged, had now metamorphosed into Atiku People United (APU) with the slogan, “Peace, Security assured.”

Owokoniran, who expressed joy over the huge turnout at the parley, at very short notice, said the process of Lagos PDP consolidation had started, urging participants, who he commended for pledging to work and garner votes for the party’s presidential candidate, to take the message of unity to the wards and units for Nigerians to know that united they “now stand for Atiku to rescue and unify Nigeria.”

“I am happy that every interest in PDP Lagos is represented here. The process of Lagos PDP consolidation has started. Please take the message of unity to the wards and units and let them know that united we now stand for Atiku to rescue and unify Nigeria,” he said.

Speaking on the newly adopted new name and slogan for the movement, the PDP chieftain said getting the votes from the South-West for the main opposition party’s presidential flag bearer is paramount, while every other ceremony comes after.