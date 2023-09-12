Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello formally presented a new member of the All Progressives Congress, Yomi Awoniyi, to the national chairman of the party, Abdullahi Ganduje on Tuesday.

Awoniyi, former Deputy Governor of Kogi State under the administration of Captain Idris Wada recently dumped the People’s Democratic Party for the APC.

Addressing journalists at the APC national secretariat, Governor Bello described the former PDP chieftain as an asset whose contribution would be useful ahead of the off-season governorship election slated for November 11 in the North Central State.

He said: “Today we have a big fish. Another big fish in our ocean. Kogi, we are APC and APC is Kogi. Today, I come to introduce the former Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Architect Yomi Awoniyi.

“So, he has joined us fully. And I have come to introduce him to the National Chairman and National Working Committee at the party at the headquarters. And by the Grace of God, this is a sign that the election of 11th November 2023 is a landslide. Victory for APC by the special grace of God.”

Giving the reason why he joined the APC, Awoniyi claimed it was to show appreciation to Governor Bello for his performance.

“Thank you for giving me this opportunity to meet the party at this level. My decision to join the APC is occasioned by the need to appreciate the giant strides that this government has started to embark upon.

” It is quite clear that the next four or eight years will be a complete departure from what we have known.

” It is quite impressive and laudable, particularly in our state in Kogi state where a lot is going on. And the future looks much brighter in the APC. That is my decision to join the APC.”

The APC National Chairman said he was particularly delighted that the former Deputy Governor and erstwhile chieftain of the PDP took the decision to join forces with Governor Bello ahead November election.

” As you can see, I am smiling. So we are so happy that this big fish is finally in our ocean. And it is a good omen.





” He has come in the right time because we are gearing up for the off-cycle Governorship election in kogi state.

” We believe he is changing the narrative as far as this area is concerned and the state in general. So, he is most welcome.”

