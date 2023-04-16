Former Senator who represented Kogi west at the National Assembly, Sen. Dino Melaye has won the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship ticket for Kogi State.

Sen. Melaye in a Congress held at Kefas Multipurpose Hall on Sunday scored over fifty percent of the votes cast.

Sen. Melaye pulled over 300 votes to beat his closest rival Barr. Kabiru Usman who over 100 votes.

In a tension-soaked election, with protest leading to the Congress over the delegates list, the process however went on smoothly, with the supervision of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

