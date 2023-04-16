A traffic official with the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), identified as Popoola Olasupo, has been reportedly abducted by suspected kidnappers, on Sunday morning, on the Lagos -Ibadan expressway.

The traffic officer and his colleague were said to have been on their way to an assignment at about 6.30am, when the incident happened around Eledumare -Fidiwo axis on the highway.

According to information at the Nigerian Tribune disposal, the two traffic officers were abducted at gunpoint while riding on a motorcycle.

While Olasupo was not lucky, the other occupant escaped from being whisked away by the hoodlums.

Effort to get the reaction of the Public Relations Officer of TRACE, Babatunde Akinbiyi, was unsuccessful as his mobile line was not available at the time of filing this report.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident, and assured that the Command have been on the trail of the kidnappers to secure the traffic officer’s release unhurt.