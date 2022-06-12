KingDavid University of Medical Science matriculates 54 students

The newly established King David University of Medical Sciences (KDUMS), at the weekend, matriculated a total of 54 students in Ebonyi State.

The students cut across the faculty of natural sciences (six candidates), faculty of medical sciences (37 candidates) and faculty of health sciences (eight candidates).

In a welcome address, the Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Jesse Uneke, noted that the establishment of the institution has ended Medical and Educational Tourism in the country.

He then lauded Governor David Umahi for his foresightedness in establishing the school.

Governor Umahi who is the visitor to the institution, also promised that in the next academic session, another 14 students from the state and all the 36 states of the federation, as well as FCT, will be given scholarships by the state government as it did for the first set of the students.

He then warned the staff and students of the school against cultism and industrial action which according to him will not be healthy for the new institution.





“I know that the lecturers and staff all over the country have not been treated fairly but we want this institution to be very exceptional. We will also incorporate no strike by students or staff, we will fill the cup.

“I have heard your oath of office but the Ebonyi State oath of office is going to be more dangerous. If you are viewed to be a cultist whether you are a staff or a student, you are gone from the university. The Uburu man will pursue any cultist in this institution including those who encourage cultism,” he said.

The multibillion naira specialized university was built by the state government but taken over by the federal government following Umahi’s request.