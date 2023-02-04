Godwin Otang – Calabar

Despite multiple checkpoints along the Ikom-Calabar Federal Highway, there are still cases of armed attacks,

and armed robbery along the road.

On Friday, February 3, 2023, unknown gunmen launched yet another attack on the road killing two persons on the spot and kidnapping all other passengers in the vehicle attacked.

The attack happened at Iwuru axis of the road, while a white coloured chattered vehicle, traveling from Ogoja to Calabar was attacked and abandoned on the road.

Video footages from eyewitness show gory scenes and victims lying down helplessly.

One of the eyewitnesses, Anoh Doris, explained: “We were lucky to have heard gunshots from afar. We had to park by the road with other vehicles for over 45mins before those squad came. I think one person escaped because we saw a man running out of the bush with torn clothes”.

When contacted, the Cross River state police Command Commissioner, CP Balarabe Sule, confirmed the attack.

He said the attack involved seven persons and that the police had waded into the matter.

“Seven people where inside the vehicle, including two policemen. The people who were shot were people who just came out of the road, two people were shot dead. Then the two policemen who were also in the vehicle hurriedly ran into the bush.

“Three passengers where taken hostage by the Armed men, who eventually were rescued by the police that same yesterday night, after the police heard about the attack and swung into action.”