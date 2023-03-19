The Police Command in Lagos State says 17 persons, including a woman, were arrested during the governorship and House of Assembly elections in the state for various offences.

The command`s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.

NAN reports that the Commissioner of Police in Lagos, CP Idowu Owohunwa, on Saturday told newsmen that the list of persons arrested was being compiled and would be released on Sunday.

The spokesperson said those arrested were involved in 21 cases which included, attacks on INEC officials, vandalism and ballot box snatching.

Others are, fake INEC ID possession, conduct likely to cause breach of peace, assault occasioning harm and illegal possession of firearms.

Hundeyin said that all 17 suspects had been taken to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti-Yaba for further investigation.

He said those culpable of electoral offences would be handed over to INEC for prosecution, while those for other criminal offences would be charged in court.

