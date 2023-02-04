Rachael Omidiji

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, warned his supporters of the plot to provoke citizens to violence, claiming it is part of a ploy to postpone the forthcoming polls.

According to Businessday reports, Bola Tinubu, during his presidential campaign rally at the Ekiti Parapo Pavilion in Ado Ekiti, claimed there was a plan by some mighty people to cause a crisis that would lead to the postponement of the February 25 election.

“They want to provoke you to violence so that the election will be disrupted and postponed, and they can cunningly introduce an interim government; that’s their plot. But this will backfire because we are wiser,” Tinubu said.

The APC presidential aspirant then urged his supporters to stand firm and resist these powerful elements’ attempts to disenfranchise them.

Tinubu advised his supporters to collect their PVCs at the various INEC outlet and ensure that these influential individuals don’t install an interim government after causing a crisis.

Appreciating the massive support that Ekiti people have shown the Party, Tinubu promised that he would reward them handsomely if elected president.

He added, “Have you collected your PVCs? They want to hoard them and not give them to you. Continue to be on their neck, please. Don’t worry; those who locked up your money will release them.”

Tinubu had constantly expressed his disaffection over the poor handling of the fuel crisis and cash crises poor handling, alleging that all were plans to reduce his chances of winning.