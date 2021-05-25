Kidnappers release FUNAAB student

Toyinbo Olayinka, a 400 level student of Aquaculture and Fisheries Management, Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), has been released from the den of his abductors.

Olayinka was kidnapped at about 8.00 am, on Saturday, at a private farm located at Abule Itoko, in Odeda Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The Head, Directorate of Public Relations, Kola Adepoju, in a statement said details about his release were still sketchy.

Adepoju said there was wild jubilation within the university community over his release.

The PRO said the victim was released unhurt.

It will be recalled that students of the university protested Olayinka’s abduction, on Monday, in Abeokuta.

Adepoju said the university management was grateful to all security agencies, especially the Ogun State Police Command, the media, traditional rulers, other stakeholders and members of the public for their concern and effort in ensuring the release of its student.

