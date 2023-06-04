A priest of the Nnewi Catholic Diocese, Rev Fr Stanislaus Mbamara, who was kidnapped on Friday evening by gunmen, has regained freedom.

Chancellor of the diocese, Rev Fr Raphael Edeogu who revealed this said the priest was released on Sunday, after staying in captivity for two days.

The diocese in a press release, thanked Catholic adherents and their friends who joined them in prayers for the release of the priest.

Rev Fr Raphael Ezeogu in the release said: “With joy, Nnewi Diocese is announcing that today June 4 2023, Rev. Fr. Stanislaus Mbamara, kidnapped two days ago, has been liberated.

“We sincerely thank all of you who joined us in prayer for God’s intervention.

“Please, join us in happily acknowledging God’s compassion once again. Glory be to the Father and to the Son and to the Holy Spirit as it was in the beginning, is now ever shall be, world without end.”

The priest who is said to be a student of Nnamdi Azikiwe University was kidnapped on Friday,while driving from Awka to Nnewi. No details of his release were given as at the time of going to press.