One year after, the family of kidnapped Prof Uwedinachi Iweha called on the abductors, Gov. Alex Otti of Abia State and Rt. Hon. Obi Aguocha, the member representing Ikwuano/Umuahia at National Assembly to ensure the release of the medical doctor.

Prof. Iweha was on Sunday, the 5th day of June 2022 kidnapped in front of his country home in Umuajameze Umuopara in Umuahia South Local Government Area of Abia State while coming back from the church and has since not been released.

There have been several protests by the Nigerian Medical Association, Abia State chapter, who even went on a three-day strike in June 2022 due to the lack of government response and in August 2022, the Umuopara clan women also staged two protests over his abduction, while the community traditional ruler, HRH Godfrey Ibeakanma (Eze Ukwu I of Ezeleke), relations, and friends did their best to assist the family in pressuring the security agencies.

Addressing the press, the son, Engr. Chukwudi Iweha said “There have been many rumours of his return from devious sources. However, I want to state that we are still looking for our father and pleading with whoever planned his abduction or his abductors to please release him to us.

“As a family, we cannot discern the motive behind this evil act or even point any accusing fingers at anybody, we have our trust in God that he will return and be reunited with us in good health.

“We are still in shock and distress over the incident of the abduction of our husband, father and grandfather on the 5th day of June 2022, and one year later our father has not been heard from nor has there been any communication with his abductors nor any information on his whereabouts from the security forces”.

“The security forces have been working with us with some results, but 52 weeks have passed, and they have still not been able to produce the real culprits behind this devilish act or return our father to us.

“We humbly appeal to the newly elected Executive Governor of Abia state, His Excellency Alex Otti and the Member reprasentating our community at the State and Federal Houses of Assembly to assist us in tasking the security agencies to bring this matter to positive conclusion”, he pleaded.

Prof Uwedinachi Iweha served as the former CMO of Abia State University Teaching Hospital (ABSUTH) and CMD of Abia Specialist Hospital, Amachara. When he was abducted, he was the current Provost College of Medicine, Amachara, Umushia (Gregory University, Uturu). He returned to Abia state to serve his community and contribute his quota to its development and was repaid with this wicked act.