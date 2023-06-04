In line with the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), indigenes of Ugborodo Federated Communities in Warri South-West Local Government Area, Delta State, have established a trust – Ikpere Host Community Development Trust, to manage its affairs.

This is just as the Ugborodo indigenes have handed Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) till midnight of Friday June 9, to directly negotiate with them as regards the PIA implementation.

The decision was relayed to journalists on Saturday June 3, after a well-attended meeting of Ugborodo indigenes which held at Ode – Ugborodo, headquarters of the Ugborodo Federated Communities.

One of the community leaders, Mr. Alex Eyengho, who addressed journalists on behalf of the people after the meeting, said the ultimatum given to SPDC was sequel to the suspension of a week-long protests against Chevron Nigeria Ltd (CNL) about a forthnight ago.

Eyengho said the suspension of protest against CNL was to give room for further negotiations with the company and interventionist agencies such as the Nigeria Upsrream Petroleum Regulation Commission (NUPRC).

He emphasized that the PIA’s provision favours a process that is community-based, expressing hope that the subsisting conversations between Ugborodo and CNL would yield further fruitful results.

According to him, the Ugborodo people are urging companies operating in their land to directly engage them in the community, not outside the community, after obtaining approval from the head, Eghare – Aja of Ugborodo.

“It is not only Chevron that is operating in Ugborodo land. We also have Shell operating here. We have issued some statements to Shell giving them seven days notice starting from yesterday to do what Chevron is doing now, that is, by coming to Ugborodo to discuss with us.

“Because the PIA and the accompany regulation of the regulatory agencies, is very clear because it is community based.

“So, we are not asking for too much, that they should follow the law to the letter; that is the Bible and Koran of the PIA. We, the Ugborodo community are saying let’s follow the law in constituting the trust.





“Everything about PIA is host community-based. So, I wonder when we hear that Chevron was meeting with some alien people of Ugborodo outside Warri South West Local Government.

“Even if you want to meet, you meet with us in our community not outside the community. I think Chevron is now doing the right thing, the regulatory agencies are there to mediate. Because the regulatory agencies are there for the communities not the IOCs,” he reiterated.

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Ugborodo community, Mr Besidone Eyengho, averred that CNL has been instructed to stop paying attention to leaders whose tenure has elapsed as well as institutions outside the community.

The Eghare-Aja of Ugborodo Federated Communities, Eghare-Daniel Uwawah, on his part, commended Ugborodo people, expressed satisfaction at the mammoth attendance which included Chief Ayirimi Emami, former Executive Director of Projects in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Engr. Tuoyo Omatsuli, Olare-Ajas of the five Ugborodo communities, Mr. Isaac Botosan, Hon. Blexon Omadoye and Hon. Pira.