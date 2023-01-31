Kenya bans night and dawn classes

World News
By Tribune Online
Kenya bans night,

Kenya’s Education Minister Ezekiel Machogu has banned early morning and late evening studies in schools, saying “we don’t want to subject the kids to strain – kids should sleep for nine hours”. (BBC)

Mr Machogu directed that classes in both private and public primary schools be held between 08:00 and 15:45 to ensure learning takes place within the designated times.

“The syllabus should be covered appropriately between the stipulated time. Let us not subject pupils to unnecessary mental torture,” he added.

The minister said he had noticed a trend where school buses pick children up as early as 05:00 and drop them off as late as 20:00.

The issue of school reporting times has been contentious in Kenya.

The BBC carried out an investigation in 2021 when there was a spike in arson cases in secondary boarding schools, and revealed that students were in class as early as 04.30 up to 22:00. Students who were interviewed then complained of a tight academic schedule and lack of extra-curricular activities.

 

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 


 

You might also like
World News

Pakistan buries mosque blast victims as death toll passes 90

World News

Dozens killed in Burkina Faso militant attacks

World News

2023 Election: We’re in collaboration with Nigeria for free, fair election —US…

World News

Ukraine President Zelensky appoints Oby Ezekwesili as ambassador

Comments
Subscribe to e-Paper
E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune
Frontpage Today

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More