Kebbi NSCDC sets up five-man committee over alleged extortions

Authorities of the Kebbi State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has set up a five-man investigative Committee to investigate the alleged extortion of money from an oil and gas businessman.

The commandant of the Corps in the state, Suleiman Ibrahim Mararfa, disclosed this while addressing newsmen early in the week in his Office.

Marafa who disclosed further that he read the story online that some of his men extorted money from an oil and gas businessman, explained that the story was strange to him as such practices have never been the tradition in Kebbi Command of the NSCDC, adding that the core value of the Corps is diligence and integrity.

“I am not a party to such incident, I am not aware of it, and I doubt if any of my officers would indulge in such an illegal act, as the case may be, a five-man committed has been set up to investigate the allegation for appropriate action to be taken,” he said.

While speaking with newsmen earlier, Mr Jimoh Abdulmumini who is a staff of Chidi Global Oil and Gas, Abuja has sorted the intervention of the Commandant General of the NSCDC to wade into the exterior by men of the Corps in Kebbi State.

Abdulmumini alleged that some Officers of the Command arrested him and his truck driver while discharging their product to a customer in Jega town, Kebbi State.

“A week ago, some operatives of the NSCDC led by one Yarima Magaji, arrested me and my truck loaded with AGO which was pure and legitimate with a genuine document, but they alleged that the document was faked and the products adulterated,” he stated.

Abdulmumini stated further that “we are seeking the intervention of the Commandant-General in this case and the relevant stakeholders in this matter.”

