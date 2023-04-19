The Governor-elect in Kebbi state, Dr Nasiru Idris and his Deputy, Alhaji Abubakar Tafida have been presented with their certificate of returns by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Kebbi state, Alhaji Muhammad Mahmoud Bello in Birnin-Kebbi.

In his speech, the governor-elect promised to complete all the ongoing projects by his predecessor before embarking on new ones that his administration will initiate.

He also said his administration will tackle the issue of insecurity bedevilling the people of the southern part of the State assuring that maximum attention would be given to insecurity in the area so that the people who are predominantly farmers can go back to their farms.

He also promised to provide an enabling environment which would allow rice farmers in the state to grow sufficient rice that would make Kebbi State become like Thailand for growing and producing rice all year round.

He commended both the INEC Headquarters and the Kebbi State INEC for giving the return of the elections all the necessary attention it requires along with the Police and all the Security Agencies in the State.

In a related development, the Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Alhaji Mahmoud Ahmad Bello told Journalists Shortly after the presentation of the certificate of returns to the governor-elect and 24 members House of Assembly the was elated to see the day.

He said many people in the state thought he didn’t know what he was doing, adding that God has vindicated him.

He urged the governor-elect to keep to his promise to the people, he should embarrass on those programmes that will make life meaning full to the generality of the people of Kebbi state.

