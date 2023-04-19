Bereaved husband confronts Lagos hospital as wife dies after childbirth

Jeremiah Akinsetemi has accused the administration and medical practitioners at the Faith-Hills Specialist facility of carelessness, which resulted in the death of his wife, Rachael, who gave birth at the facility in the Egbeda area of Lagos State.

According to Punch, Akinsetemi works as a technical operator, got home from work on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, to find his nine-month pregnant wife moaning in pain and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Akinsetemi stated that while in the hospital, several medical personnel assessed his wife’s health and admitted her to help in the delivery of the baby.

He said, “I met the doctor who directed us to the gynaecologist. We also met with the hospital’s MD who asked us to do a scan and the result indicated that she was 40 weeks plus some days and she was placed on observation in the hospital.

“Later on, they said my wife’s cervix was not open yet and that it has to be open for her to give birth. To soften her cervix, they inserted something inside her but her cervix did not open.

“But the gynaecologist, while assessing her condition, did some calculations and said she was just 40 weeks and told us not to allow the hospital to put pressure on us to do a Cesarean section and that some women give birth two weeks before or after.”

The bereaved husband stated that things changed when the hospital’s Managing Director stated that a surgical operation on his wife was required for the sake of the baby, adding that he left the hospital and took his wife to the Faith-Hills Specialist Hospital based on the gynaecologist’s advice.

He said, “When we got there, they placed her on observation till the following day. In the morning, I returned home to do something when the MD of the hospital called to inform me that they would need to operate on my wife because her cervix was not opening despite being in labour.

“I discussed it with my wife, told her they are professionals and that since her cervix was not opening and she is feeling pains that deprived her of sleeping, I needed to sign the papers. I signed the papers and in less than 10 minutes, she delivered by herself without the surgery.

“I met them cleaning up the baby and also observed that my wife was bleeding and they were transfusing a pint of blood into her. But as I saw the rate at which the blood was flowing into my wife, I asked the nurse if that was the only pint of blood the hospital had and she said yes.”

Akinsetemi said the medical practitioners told her that they already called the blood bank for more blood, adding that when they could not get any blood, he informed his neighbour, Rolint Ugele, who is a universal donor and he agreed to donate blood for his wife.

He said, “But the hospital doesn’t have what they can use to collect the blood and screen it. Later on, they said the bleeding had stopped and that my wife was fine. I started informing people that she had given birth but suddenly, I saw the doctor and nurse rushing in and out and when I asked what happened again, they said the blood was gushing out again.





“The pint of blood they were giving her had finished and blood was rushing out. I complained and they said she would be fine and that they had called for an ambulance. When the ambulance came, we carried her into it as she was on oxygen. But before we got to Ayinke House in LASUTH, she stopped breathing.

“My wife gave birth around 10am, and after putting her corpse in the mortuary, I returned to the private hospital around 8pm for my newborn who was not given anything to eat other than the glucose. I took my baby away but before I left, I said if my wife did not give birth herself, they planned to operate her with only a pint of blood and with no ambulance on the ground, what would happen if there was an emergency?”