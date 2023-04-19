Police in Benue state have arrested nine suspected cattle rustlers who do conspire with some herders to cause killings in the state.

It will be recalled that some communities; Igbobi, Umogidi and Mgban communities of Apa, Otukpo and Guma local government areas respectively were attacked penultimate week leading to the loss of about 130 lives.

Speaking while parading the suspects on Wednesday, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Catherine Anene said that the suspected rustlers always conspired with criminal herders to rustle cows and shared the proceeds adding that such acts fueled killings in the state.

According to Anene, “In recent times, investigation into herder/farmer conflict in most Local Governments reveals that some hoodlums from both herder and farms clan have been fueling crises in these areas for their own gain. There is need to identify these criminal elements and deal with them in accordance with the laws.

“On 10/4/2020 at about 1700hrs. Men of Operation Zenda JTF on patrol in Guma Local Government Area intercepted and arrested one Terwase Nyion aka Orjen and three (3) others while others fled from the scene.”

The PPRO further said, “On 16/4/2023 at about 1700hrs, information was received that some hoodlums had attacked herders grazing in Tarkaa Local Government Area and made away with some cattle.

“Police detectives in the area immediately stormed their hideout and arrested following person’s: Terdoo Tyo, Meryima Dziegh, Jimeshio Dziegh, Tahar Dziegh and Mercy Iyio who was already preparing cow meat in the kitchen.”

Anene, however, said that investigation revealed that the syndicate usually conspired with criminal herders to rustle cattle, sell and share the proceeds.

“They go back to the same victims (herders) to deceive them that their cattle were rustled by farmers so as to create crises and have more opportunity to loot from innocent persons”, PPRO said.

She listed the Items recovered from them to include: one (1) locally made pistol loaded with one round of 9mm live ammunition and four cows, adding, ‘suspects confessed to be a vicious syndicate made up of herders and farmers.

Anene said that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Wale Abass condemned this mischievous act that instigate crises in some areas of the state.





