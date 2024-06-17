The Kebbi State Deputy Governor, Senator Umar Abubakar Tafida, gave an assurance that the APC-led administration of Kauran Gwandu would consolidate its track record of successes in enhancing the well-being of the people in the years ahead through prosperity and happiness.

Speaking to newsmen in his official residence in Birnin Kebbi after the Eid Prayer, the deputy governor, who represented the governor, congratulated Governor Nasir Idris, now performing the Hajj in Saudi Arabia, for opening a new lease of life for the people of Kebbi State through the ongoing urban and rural transformation towards uplifting the living standard of all inhabitants in the state.

“We are fully mobilised to maintain the status of Kebbi State as an APC absolute majority entity; we will secure victory for all the chairmanship seats and councillorships in the forthcoming local government elections in the state scheduled for August this year,” he remarked.

While rejoicing with the governor and people of the state on the celebration of Sallah, the deputy governor also prayed for lasting peace and prosperity in Kebbi State.

Earlier, the Deputy Governor, together with the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Head of Service, Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammadu Iliyasu Bashar, and a company of top government functionaries, offered the Eid prayer at the Central Eid Prayer Ground, Gesse, Birnin Kebbi, led by Liman Lawali Junju, who admonished Muslims to remain morally upright.

Speaking to journalists, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is an astute politician who wants the best for the citizenry.

Senator Bagudu made the remark at the residence of the Kebbi State Deputy, Senator Umar Abubakar Tafida, in Birnin Kebbi while congratulating him on the Eid-el Kabir celebration.

“Every politician desires applause from the audience and President Tinubu is performing assiduously to better the lives of Nigerians, The president wants the best for us all and he has earned our clapping”, the Minister said.

Speaking on the of new minimum wage for Nigerian workers, Senator Bagudu explained that the N62000 arrived at was reluctantly accepted by states and local governments due to limited resources accruing to them.

He said, ‘ The President intends to make Nigerians more prosperous with cheap housing, cheap food, cheap transport and availability of structures for national growth and development”, Bagudu added.

“President Tinubu and Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State are doing their very best to improve the living conditions of the people in all sectors of life, I commend and congratulate them on the occasion of Eid-el Kabir”,

“I am also congratulating the Vice President, Kashim Shettima and the deputy Governor of Kebbi State, Senator Umar Abubakar Tafida as well as all Nigerians, on this auspicious event”, he said.

