Yobe State Police Command has arrested a person it described as a notorious gang leader, 40-year-old Haruna Mohammed, a resident of Lantewa Village, Tarmuwa LGA.

He was said to have been apprehended by the State Intelligence Department (SID) following credible information at its disposal.

According to a crime bulletin by the Command PPRO, DSP Dungus Abdulkarim, “Haruna Mohammed, a gang leader, specialises in demanding money and valuables from victims through menacing phone calls, threatening death, or harm.”

The PPRO added that “the command had been tracking Mohammed for his involvement in terrorising towns, villages, and neighbouring states.”

Dungus Abdulkarim added that “a victim from Siminti Village, Lantewa, Tarmuwa LGA, reported that Mohammed demanded N3,000,000.00 or threatened to kill him and his family.”

“In an intensively intelligent operation, on June 16, 2024, at about 1415 hours, detectives from the SID, in a coordinated operation, arrested Mohammed in Nangillam Village, Tarmuwa LGA,” he added.

He also stated that the suspect confessed to the crime and implicated other syndicate members, who are currently being trailed by the police.

The Commissioner of Police, Garba Ahmed, warned that anyone with a criminal tendency will face stiff resistance.

He urged communities to report any form of aggressive attack, attempt, or commission of crime to the police and called for adequate support to ensure security in the state.

Garba Ahmed then reiterated that there is no hiding place for criminals in Yobe State, whether in urban or rural areas, as the Command has recorded significant success in its quest to rid the state of criminal elements.

