KASU: ASUU suspends indefinite strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Kaduna State University has suspended the indefinite strike action it started on 24th April, 2025.

This was contained in a letter addressed to the Vice Chancellor of the university dated 16th May, 2025 and made available to newsmen on Friday.

The letter, signed by the Acting Chairman and Secretary of the ASUU branch, Dr. Abubakar Abdullahi and Dr. Peter Wazari respectively, stated that the National Executive Council of their organization has approved their request to immediately suspend the indefinite strike.

Also, the statement said, “The Congress of ASUU KASU resolved to give the government the benefit of the doubt and to reconvene by the 30th of June 2025 to review the implementation of the Memoranda of Action (MoA) between the union and the negotiation committee of the Government of Kaduna state.”

