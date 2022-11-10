Kano recorded 66 gender-based violence cases in October ― CITAD

THE Center for Information Technology and Development (CITAD) has said that it is important for families to understand that gender-based violence not only has negative consequences on women and girls but also on socioeconomic well-being.

CITAD Gender Officer, Hajiya Zainab Aminu, gave the indication, on Thursday, in Kano during a monthly briefing on gender-based violence held in Kano.

She disclosed that out of the 66 cases reported in the case, four were rape-related, 20 were on sexual abuse, six were online harassment, two were sexual blackmail and four were about wife battering while sexual harassment constitutes the highest percentage with thirty cases.

According to her, “rape and other forms of gender-based violence inflict huge economic, political and social losses to individuals, households, and nation-states, and continue to be an obstacle to achieving equity, development, peace as well as to the fulfillment of women and girls’ human rights.”

She called on individuals, and communities to be vigilant by understanding what is happening in the neighborhood, and promptly alerting relevant security agencies on cases of gender-based violence.

She noted that: “In order to end rape and other forms of gender-based violence, we must invest in prevention, by addressing the root causes of the problem.

“We must ensure that those who commit rape are brought to justice and thus end this impunity.”

Hajiya Aminu disclosed that the CSOs and the government were committed to ending all forms of violence against women and girls, including sexual violence.





“I regret the rise in cases of rape, and sexual harassment affecting thousands of women and girls over their lifetimes,” she said.

While commending the state government for making notable progress in addressing gender-based violence, she reaffirmed CITAD’S commitment to working with relevant stakeholders, including civil society organizations and the private sector, to support the government to make much faster progress in this area.

Hajia Aminu charged the government to map out policies and programs aimed at promoting zero tolerance for violence against women and children.

“Citizens should advocate for combating gender-based violence to become a governmental priority,” she added.

In 2022, CITAD, in conjunction with the Ford Foundation launched a unique webpage and android application to monitor and report cases of gender-based violence in Kano.

The webpage and android application were aimed at creating a comprehensive database on gender-based violence hotspots across Kano State, particularly in public schools, so that women and girls can plan safer education for themselves and their loved ones.