Kano State chapter of National Labour Congress (NLC) has joined ongoing warning strike across the federation.

Speaking with the state chairman of the NLC, Comrade Kabiru Inuwa, in an interview, said that the strike action became necessary as it appeared that the Federal Government (FG) is paying lip service to the sufferings of the Nigerian masses, months after removing fuel subsidy.

According to him, ” Workers in the state, are witnessing unimagined hardship as the minimum wage is no longer sufficient, coupled with the heightened cost of living, he added.

He added that while top government officials still maintain an extravagant lifestyle, the poor masses are still grappling with the basic necessities of life.

He therefore stated that “All workers in Kano are observing the 2-day warning strike”.

“This is just a warning strike, as announced by the national body and if the FG fails to meet the demands of the masses, then an indefinite strike will take place.

“Nigerians are suffering on a day-to-day basis and the FG needs to meet our demands.

“The Kano Council of the NLC calls on the FG to go beyond distributing palliatives and put in concrete measures to ameliorate the sufferings the people are passing through because of fuel subsidy removal,” he said.

Similarly, Comrade Ado Riruwai, the NLC Chairman of the Private Sector and leader of the strike enforcement team in Kano disclosed that “we are currently shutting down all government and private agencies that have not complied with the ongoing strike.

“Some of the sectors we shut down include banks, KEDCO, and all government institutions in the state.

“Currently we got informed that a flight has taken off, we are approaching to shut down the airport as well.”





However, the central business area of the state is calm with few commercial tricycles plying the roads, though a handful of shop owners are open for business.

When the Nigerian Tribune went round the state capital, the state secretariat at Audu Bako was shut, while all banks were seen observing the strike action.

