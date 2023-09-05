In a conversation with fellow housemate Whitemoney, Doyin, who is currently up for eviction, expressed a profound sense of sadness and isolation.

She reveals that she’d like to take a ‘voluntary exit’ from the Big Brother house. This is a decision that has left fans and viewers in shock.

Doyin admitted to feeling very isolated as she lamented the lack of genuine friendships within the house.

In one of her revelations, Doyin considered approaching Big Brother with a request for a ‘voluntary exit’ from the show.

Whitemoney empathised with her and told her not to make a decision she would regret.

Watch the video below:

DOYIN wants to take a voluntary exit, she says she’s joyless and feels betrayed 😩#bbnaija #bbnaijallstars pic.twitter.com/Ua01zbZ5IA — #BBNaijaAllStars (@TheSabiRadio) September 5, 2023

