The district head of Ofugo at Opulega, in Ankpa Local Government Area of Kogi State, Chief Abdulkerim Aliyu, has been kidnapped by some suspected kidnappers, demanding N5m as ransom.

It was gathered that the incident happened at the weekend around 7:30 pm on Saturday when the hoodlums invaded his palace and whisked him away.

According to the locals, the kidnappers came to his house, disguised as police officers from Kogi State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department, Lokoja, and took him away in his Lexus jeep for an undisclosed interview at their headquarters.

“His Lexus jeep was seen parked around Ikanekpo, a village before Opulega on Anyigba – Ankpa road on Sunday.

“That was when it dawned on us that the district head was kidnapped and not under arrest.

“His kidnappers have put a call to the members of his family, demanding N5 million ransom,” said Danladi Jibo, a resident of the town.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP William Aya, did not respond to inquiries on the incident as at the time of filing this report.

