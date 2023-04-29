Former Governor of Kano State and Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has disclosed that the incoming administration of Abba Kabir Yusuf as Kano Governor-elect will revisit the dethronement of Sanusi Lamido Sanusi as Emir of Kano.

Sanusi, who was installed by Kwankwaso during his time as Governor, was removed on March 9, 2020 and banished from Kano by Governor Ganduje, to a village called Loko in Nasarawa State.

Aside from dethroning the former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the outgoing administration of Governor Umar Ganduje also split the emirate into five and appointed emirs for them.

Meanwhile, Ganduje, while speaking at a book presentation on former President Goodluck Jonathan, authored by a journalist, Mr. Bonaventure Melah, had disclosed that he did not regret dethroning Sanusi, stating that his decision was in a bid to save the system and the traditional institution from abuse.

But Kwankwao, while speaking in a viral video, noted that the dethronement and also balkanisation of the emirate would be reviewed by the incoming government.

“We have campaigned and as you know we are popular in Nigeria especially in Kano state, we are now back and God willing we will continue with the good works our administration left. This incoming governor and his team will take them up.”

“As elders, we will continue to advise them to do the right thing. We tried not intervene in the issue of bringing or removing any Emir, but now, an opportunity has come.

“Those who were given this opportunity will sit down and see to the issues. They will look at what they are expected to do. Beside the Emir, even the emirate has been divided into five places. All these need to be studied. Usually a leader inherits good, bad and issues that are hard to reconcile.”

