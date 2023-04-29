National Chairman of the Bura Concerned Citizenship Initiative (BCCI), Useni Bata Ndahi, has said that Nigerians deserve the selfless and public service of Hon. Aliyu Batara to lead the 10th National Assembly.

Ndahi at a press conference addressed in Abuja, flanked, by Bura Community represented by Zannah Aliyu, Zannah of Biu and others, said, Nigerians deserve the kind of leadership Zannah brings to bear in Biu/Bayo/Shani/Kwaya Kusar Federal Constituency which he has represented since 2007.

According to Ndahi, Zannah does not discriminate on tribe or religion, he delivers constituency needs, roads, education, health and other social facilities, based on needs, these, he said Nigeria deserves.

“Served as chairman in various committees e.g. NDIC Banking & Currency, Interior, Army, Defence and presently appropriation. With the experience above, Bura Concerned Citizens sees him worthy to pilot the renewed hope of the president-elect.

“Consequently, we call and invite all and sundry that matters across states, zones and parties to throw their support behind Right Hon Mukhtar Aliyu Betera for the position of the 10th Speaker, House of Representatives.

“He is a leader who has been tested and proven in the chamber, at the grass-root and among his peers as superlative leader.

“His developmental and legislative scorecards supersede what an average excellent leader could do.

“He was awarded as the best-performing member of the house in 2020, he was given the award of excellence by the Nigerian Union of Journalists North-East Zone 2013.

“Hence, Bura Concerned Citizens considered him to be one of the most qualified by all intellectual, humanitarian and developmental parameters to lead the 10th national assembly.

“Once again, dear Nigerians, partisanship has ended with the elections and now it is time for governance. Therefore, the choices of those who lead the process cannot be left to political calculations but rather competence, character and capacity.

“That is why Bura Concern Citizens do not only throw her weights behind Right Hon. Mukhtar Aliyu Betera. but respectfully present him to Nigerians and most importantly the members of the 10th assembly to beam their searchlights for the selection of who leads them by choosing Right Honourable Mukhtar Aliyu Betera as the next Speaker.”





Ndahi said the people of Biu can tell Nigerians that, the mixed society of Biu where Batera has excelled is one in which the Nigerian society needs his leadership to speak for the Nigerian society.

