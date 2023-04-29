No fewer than 16 passengers including a nursing mother and 5 children reportedly burnt to ashes in a ghastly motor accident that occurred on Friday evening in Odeomu Of Ayeedade local government area of Osun.

Meanwhile, four passengers, a driver of one of the two vehicles that had a head-on collision that led to the accident, a security officer, a corp member and a lady said to have escaped death in the incident.

Though, Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Mrs Agnes Ogungbemi, in an interview with our reporter in Osogbo, hinted that, official casualty figures concerning the incident remained sketchy at the time of filing in this report but maintained that, the commission would make available every necessary information on those that gave up the ghost as a result of the accident.

She stressed that those Injured had been taken to a nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, an eyewitness account stated that the accident involved a commercial bus driver carrying a gas cylinder and a Lexus Jeep that caught fire when they had a head-on collision and the gas cylinder in one of the vehicles got exploded.

Informed sources hinted that the driver of the bus was at high speed when he ran into the Lexus Jeep driver.

It was gathered that the commercial vehicle was coming from Osogbo while the Lexus Jeep was coming from Osogbo when the incident happened around 7.00 P.M of the day.

The informant who preferred anonymity further disclosed that, when he arrived at the scene, the vehicles were in flame and nobody could go near them until the fire went down affirming that, 16 corpses including 5 children were evacuated from the burnt vehicle, while 4 passengers narrowly escaped death in the vehicles.

“It was the bus driver that lost control and ran into the Jeep before it caught fire,” he added.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE