The Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has sanctioned the appointment of 94 social media influencers as senior special reporters (SSRs) and special reporters (SRs) for diverse ministries and agencies within the state.

This move is aimed at reinforcing his administration’s dedication to enhancing information accessibility as a crucial step towards promoting good governance in Kano State.

In an official statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, and released to the press in Kano, it was stated that the SSRs and SRs are being assigned to different ministries, departments, and agencies of the government to support the ongoing efforts towards transparency and accountability by effectively disseminating information about government policies and initiatives.

While extending congratulations to the newly appointed individuals, the Governor encouraged them to fulfil their duties in alignment with the ethics of media and digital communication.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Mohbad’s procession: Why we fired tear gas at Lekki Tollgate — Lagos Police

Lagos Police Command has revealed reason for firing canisters at some residents at Lekki Tollgate who stormed…

FCTA revokes Peter Obi, 164 others’ lands

High-profile individuals, including the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and former…

Why eating two bitter kolanuts daily is beneficial for men — Study

Researchers, in a new study, said bitter kola because of its kolaviron content can protect against…

10 big lies told by Tinubu-led administration — Atiku’s Spokesman, Shaibu

Following claims made by the presidency in recent times that were later found to be inaccurate, Phrank Shaibu, the Special Assistant on…

#BBNaijaAllStars: I got betrayed by my team, they sold my votes — Whitemoney

Whitemoney, a former BBNaija ‘All Stars’ housemate, has shared insights into the challenges he faced during…

Why Tinubu must sack his US lawyer

When Chief Obafemi Awolowo died in 1987, amid a deluge of musical tributes in his honour, a line among…