A non-governmental organisation (NGO) operating under the name “Call a Lawyer Initiative” (CLI) has revealed its efforts to translate Part 4 of the Nigerian Constitution, which deals with fundamental human rights, into six local languages.

This initiative aims to facilitate understanding and empowerment among residents at the grassroots level, especially those who may not be proficient in English.

The Executive Director of CLI, Mr. Ekpa Stanley Ekpa, announced this in Kano on Tuesday, highlighting the importance of making Chapter 4 of the Nigerian Constitution accessible to people in their local languages.

Currently, the organisation has translated this chapter into six local languages, including Hausa, Yoruba, Igbo, Ijaw, and Fufude/Kanuri, with plans to translate it into another 15 languages.

Ekpa emphasised that the goal is to impart knowledge of human rights laws to local communities, aligning with Agenda 16 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), focusing on promoting peaceful and inclusive societies, ensuring access to justice, and building accountable institutions.

CLI has initiated a Human Rights Community Meeting series in collaboration with various stakeholders to raise awareness about human rights laws in local communities across Nigeria and promote the rule of law and equal access to justice.

The organisation, comprised of young lawyers committed to providing pro bono legal services and representation to vulnerable and marginalised individuals, operates through three pillars: pro bono legal representation, human rights law awareness, and a release and employment scheme.

CLI is set to partner with the Young Lawyers Forum in Kano to ensure that ordinary and vulnerable citizens in Kano State have access to swift, easy, and high-quality legal assistance in cases where they cannot afford representation.

These community meetings will educate various groups, including community leaders, market women, union leaders, students, motorcycle riders, and commuters, on their basic human rights.

The sessions will be conducted in Hausa, and translated human rights materials will be distributed to participants.

The Director-General of the International Operation Legal Aide Council, Mr. Aliyu Bagudu Abubakar, commended CLI for its initiative and expressed readiness to collaborate to achieve their noble objectives.

Additionally, Barrister Abdul Fagge emphasised the need for intensive enlightenment at the grassroots level, as knowing one’s rights is crucial, but understanding how to fight for them is equally important.

He pledged his support to aid CLI in achieving its mission and ensuring justice for the less privileged in society.

