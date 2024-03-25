The Kano State High Court, presided over by Justice Nasiru Saminu, has granted TikToker Murja Ibrahim Kunya bail in the sum of N500,000.

However, the court required her to provide two reliable sureties, including a relative and an individual with landed property in Kano Municipality.

The court must have done the verification of the sureties’ property by the court registry, which was also ordered.

It will be recalled that Murja applied for bail following a directive from the Kano Shari’ah Court mandating a mental evaluation by a psychiatric doctor.

Also, it will be recalled that the development follows Murja Kunya’s arrest by the Hisbah Board after neighbours raised concerns over her conduct and postings on Twitter, alleging immorality in Kano.

However, Justice Saminu’s ruling, handed down on Monday, then emphasised the need for Murja’s release, particularly as the court would be observing the Easter break and she had been in custody since February 20.

Aside from that, the judge prohibited Murja Kunya from using her social media accounts until the case’s determination.

According to the ruling, any violation of the restriction would prompt the Kano Commissioner of Police to arrest her and bring her back to court.

Justice Saminu also called for the attendance of the defendant’s counsel, the Attorney General, representatives from the Hisbah Board, and the Commissioner of Police to address amendments to the Kano State Hisbah Board Amended Law for proper adjudication.

While the case has been adjourned to May 16, 2024, for further proceedings.

