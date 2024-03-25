Ahead of the new deadline of 29th March, 2024 set by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) for completion of payments for the 2024 Hajj exercise, the commission has released a list of Nigerian states who have completed the initial fixed N4.9 million for 2024 Hajj seats.

Recall that the commission, in a press release signed by its Assistant Director, Public Affairs, Fatima Sanda Usara and released Sunday night, announced an increase to the Hajj fares, requesting a balance of N1.9million from intending pilgrims who have already paid the fixed amount of N4.9 million.

Tribune Online also reports that the commission announced over N8 million as Hajj fares for fresh registrations.

However, according to the figures released by NAHCON, Kaduna tops the list with Kaduna 4,656 intending pilgrims followed by Sokoto and Kebbi with 3,563 and 3,344 respectively, who have paid N4.9 million each.

See full list here:

Kaduna — 4,656 Sokoto — 3,563 Kebbi — 3,344 Niger — 3,200 Kwara — 3,100 Kano — 2,906 Katsina — 2,654 FCT — 2,489 Bauchi — 2,290 Nasarawa — 1,866 Lagos — 1,857 Borno — 1,780 Adamawa — 1,767 Zamfara — 1,596 Osun — 1,548 Plateau — 1,345 Yobe — 1,290 Gombe — 1,262 Jigawa — 1,260 Oyo — 1,047 Taraba — 1,000 Ogun — 925 Ondo — 491 Edo — 265 Ekiti — 186 Imo — 98 Benue — 87 Rivers — 42 Delta — 40 Enugu — 18 Bayelsa — 13 Ebonyi — 13 Kogi — 13 Armed Forces — 403

Total — 48,414 intending pilgrims.

How much Nigerians paid for Hajj seats per state so far

According to the existing figures from NAHCON, no fewer than 48,414 intending pilgrims have paid the sum of 4.9 million each as initial fixed Hajj fares before the recent changes.

ALSO READ: Save 2024 Hajj preparations from imminent collapse, CSO urges Tinubu

Going by the recent increase which means these intending pilgrims are expected to balance up with N1.918million, the Hajj fares for the 2024 exercise will sum up to over N6.8 million for those interested in balancing among these figures. However, new depositors will pay over N8 million.

Below is how intending pilgrims from states across the country paid N4.9 million each for Hajj fares.

Kaduna — 4,656 — N22, 814,400,000

Sokoto — 3,563 — N17,458,700,000

Kebbi — 3,344 — N16,385,600,000

Niger — 3,200 — N15,680,000,000

Kwara — 3,100 — N15,190,000,000

Kano — 2,906 — N14,239,400,000

Katsina — 2,654 — N13,004,600,000

FCT — 2,489 — N12,196, 100,000

Bauchi — 2,290 — N11,221,000,000

Nasarawa — 1,866 — N9,143,400,000

Lagos — 1,857 — N9,099,300,000

Borno — 1,780 — N8,722,000,000

Adamawa — 1,767 — N8,658,300,000

Zamfara — 1,596 — N7,820,400,000

Osun — 1,548 — N7,585,200,000

Plateau — 1,345 — N6,590,500,000

Yobe — 1,290 — N6,321,000,000

Gombe — 1,262 — N6,183,800,000

Jigawa — 1,260 — N6,174,000,000

Oyo — 1,047 — N5,130,300,000

Taraba — 1,000 — N4,900,000,000

Ogun — 925 — N4,532,500,000

Ondo — 491 — N2,405,900,000

Edo — 265 — N1,298,500,000

Ekiti — 186 — N911,400,000

Imo — 98 — N480,200,000

Benue — 87 — N426,300,000

Rivers — 42 — N205,800,000

Delta — 40 — N196,000,000

Enugu — 18 — N88,200,000

Bayelsa — 13 — N63,700,000

Ebonyi — 13 — N63,700,000

Kogi — 13 — N63,700,000

Armed Forces — 403 — N1,974,700,000

Therefore, a simple calculation of the current total figures of 48,414 Nigerians who paid N4.9 million before the recent changes in Hajj fares will sum to N237,228,600,000 (over N237 billion).