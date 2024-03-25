Ahead of the new deadline of 29th March, 2024 set by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) for completion of payments for the 2024 Hajj exercise, the commission has released a list of Nigerian states who have completed the initial fixed N4.9 million for 2024 Hajj seats.
Recall that the commission, in a press release signed by its Assistant Director, Public Affairs, Fatima Sanda Usara and released Sunday night, announced an increase to the Hajj fares, requesting a balance of N1.9million from intending pilgrims who have already paid the fixed amount of N4.9 million.
Tribune Online also reports that the commission announced over N8 million as Hajj fares for fresh registrations.
However, according to the figures released by NAHCON, Kaduna tops the list with Kaduna 4,656 intending pilgrims followed by Sokoto and Kebbi with 3,563 and 3,344 respectively, who have paid N4.9 million each.
See full list here:
- Kaduna — 4,656
- Sokoto — 3,563
- Kebbi — 3,344
- Niger — 3,200
- Kwara — 3,100
- Kano — 2,906
- Katsina — 2,654
- FCT — 2,489
- Bauchi — 2,290
- Nasarawa — 1,866
- Lagos — 1,857
- Borno — 1,780
- Adamawa — 1,767
- Zamfara — 1,596
- Osun — 1,548
- Plateau — 1,345
- Yobe — 1,290
- Gombe — 1,262
- Jigawa — 1,260
- Oyo — 1,047
- Taraba — 1,000
- Ogun — 925
- Ondo — 491
- Edo — 265
- Ekiti — 186
- Imo — 98
- Benue — 87
- Rivers — 42
- Delta — 40
- Enugu — 18
- Bayelsa — 13
- Ebonyi — 13
- Kogi — 13
- Armed Forces — 403
Total — 48,414 intending pilgrims.
How much Nigerians paid for Hajj seats per state so far
According to the existing figures from NAHCON, no fewer than 48,414 intending pilgrims have paid the sum of 4.9 million each as initial fixed Hajj fares before the recent changes.
ALSO READ: Save 2024 Hajj preparations from imminent collapse, CSO urges Tinubu
Going by the recent increase which means these intending pilgrims are expected to balance up with N1.918million, the Hajj fares for the 2024 exercise will sum up to over N6.8 million for those interested in balancing among these figures. However, new depositors will pay over N8 million.
Below is how intending pilgrims from states across the country paid N4.9 million each for Hajj fares.
Kaduna — 4,656 — N22, 814,400,000
Sokoto — 3,563 — N17,458,700,000
Kebbi — 3,344 — N16,385,600,000
Niger — 3,200 — N15,680,000,000
Kwara — 3,100 — N15,190,000,000
Kano — 2,906 — N14,239,400,000
Katsina — 2,654 — N13,004,600,000
FCT — 2,489 — N12,196, 100,000
Bauchi — 2,290 — N11,221,000,000
Nasarawa — 1,866 — N9,143,400,000
Lagos — 1,857 — N9,099,300,000
Borno — 1,780 — N8,722,000,000
Adamawa — 1,767 — N8,658,300,000
Zamfara — 1,596 — N7,820,400,000
Osun — 1,548 — N7,585,200,000
Plateau — 1,345 — N6,590,500,000
Yobe — 1,290 — N6,321,000,000
Gombe — 1,262 — N6,183,800,000
Jigawa — 1,260 — N6,174,000,000
Oyo — 1,047 — N5,130,300,000
Taraba — 1,000 — N4,900,000,000
Ogun — 925 — N4,532,500,000
Ondo — 491 — N2,405,900,000
Edo — 265 — N1,298,500,000
Ekiti — 186 — N911,400,000
Imo — 98 — N480,200,000
Benue — 87 — N426,300,000
Rivers — 42 — N205,800,000
Delta — 40 — N196,000,000
Enugu — 18 — N88,200,000
Bayelsa — 13 — N63,700,000
Ebonyi — 13 — N63,700,000
Kogi — 13 — N63,700,000
Armed Forces — 403 — N1,974,700,000
Therefore, a simple calculation of the current total figures of 48,414 Nigerians who paid N4.9 million before the recent changes in Hajj fares will sum to N237,228,600,000 (over N237 billion).
Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
Join our WhatsApp Channel now
Abuja doctor reveals unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood and infertility issues without side effects within a short period. Click now to see!!